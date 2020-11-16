Genius Brands International (GNUS -5.3% ) plans for a transformative acquisition of North American-based marketing and media agency ChizComm, as well as ChizComm Beacon Media, its best-in-class media research, planning and buying division.

ChizComm is the largest purchaser of children's media across both traditional and digital platforms; representing 30+ major toy companies and some of the most powerful and iconic brands in the children and family media and toy industries.

"Our strategy has been to accelerate the growth of Genius Brands through smart and accretive acquisitions. ChizComm achieves this goal and more, by driving revenue and generating immediate synergies and strategic opportunities to enhance the core businesses of Genius," chairman & CEO Andy Heyward commented.

Under this transaction, ChizComm and ChizComm Beacon Media will continue to operate as independent divisions of Genius Brands.