Celsion Q3 results

Revenue was $0.13M (unch).

Net loss: ($8.1M) (-47.3%); loss/share: ($0.24) (+7.7%).

CF Ops: ($11.9M) vs. ($16.2M) a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents was $18.3M.

In July 2020, initiates Phase II OVATION 2 Study of GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer.

In August 2020, the Company provided an update on its ongoing review of unblinded data from the second pre-planned interim analysis of the global Phase III OPTIMA Study and continues following patients for Overall Survival in Phase III OPTIMA Study.

In July 2020, the Company announced that it received a recommendation from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended the termination of the Phase 3 OPTIMA study evaluating ThermoDox, combined with radiofrequency ablation (RFA), in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma or primary liver cancer.

