UFP Industries expands construction capabilities via three acquisitions

Nov. 16, 2020 10:47 AM ETUFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI)UFPIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • UFP Industries (UFPI +1.5%) announced that affiliates of UFP Construction acquired the assets of three companies: Atlantic Prefab, Exterior Designs and Patriot Building Systems.
  • The companies, which had combined trailing 12-month sales through September of ~28M, serve the commercial and multi-family construction markets in the Northeast.
  • Operational leadership of the companies will remain unchanged.
  • "They will help us expand our product offerings and give other UFP companies opportunities to extend their existing business lines into new markets," EVP Site Built Mike Ellerbrook commented.
