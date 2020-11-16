UFP Industries expands construction capabilities via three acquisitions
- UFP Industries (UFPI +1.5%) announced that affiliates of UFP Construction acquired the assets of three companies: Atlantic Prefab, Exterior Designs and Patriot Building Systems.
- The companies, which had combined trailing 12-month sales through September of ~28M, serve the commercial and multi-family construction markets in the Northeast.
- Operational leadership of the companies will remain unchanged.
- "They will help us expand our product offerings and give other UFP companies opportunities to extend their existing business lines into new markets," EVP Site Built Mike Ellerbrook commented.