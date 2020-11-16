Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is up 4.7% after an upgrade to Outperform at Raymond James, from Market Perform.

The firm's taking a better view than consensus, pointing to "realistic yet conservative assumptions."

The company can take share in the campus segment, analyst Simon Leopold writes, and while the company is expecting no growth from its Servers unit from 2020-2023, "we suspect it can exceed this."

The firm has a price target of $14, currently implying 31% upside.

Wall Street is Neutral on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.