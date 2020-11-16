Uber (UBER +4.2% ) customers in Brazil will now be able to pay through payments startup Ebanx, which signed up 60M users before its full launch today.

Ebanx allows users to make instant money transfers without having a debit or credit card.

About one-third of Brazilians don't have a bank account.

Ebanx instant payments will initially be limited to the Uber Cash Wallet before rolling out to Uber Eats. The rideshare arm of the business isn't participating yet.

