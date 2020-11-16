Needham likes the setup on DraftKings (DKNG -2.5% ) with more U.S. states poised to unlock online gambling.

"We think new states opening up online sports betting and iGaming represent a rising tide for the industry, and that DKNG has clear first-mover, brand and capital advantages. CAC and OSB profitability will remain persistent debate points - we are confident that the company is acquiring customers with a stringent view of ROI & LTV while maintaining, if not increasing, its share in the early markets. Retention remains an open question, but we take DKNG's performance to-date in states like NJ (with 14 other competitors) as the best indicator for success," previews analyst Brad Erickson on the path ahead.

Importantly, he also notes that the company saw share gains in PA even after certain noteworthy competitors (Barstool) entered the market.

Needham has a Buy rating on DraftKings and price target of $70.

