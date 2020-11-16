Bloomberg sources say UiPath is working with advisers JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Credit Suisse on a potential IPO that could happen as early as H1 2021.

Plans and the timing of the listing could still change.

Sources say the company could be valued at more than $20B in the offering after disclosing a $10.2B valuation during a funding round in July.

UiPath competes with Blue Prism (OTCPK:BPRMF) Softomotive, the robotic automation company that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquired in May. Last year, Microsoft added robotic process automation capabilities to its Power Automate solution.

