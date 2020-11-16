RedHill Biopharma (RDHL -2.6% ) has completed enrollment in U.S. Phase 2 study evaluating opaganib (Yeliva, ABC294640) in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Topline data is expected in the coming weeks.

The 40-subject Phase 2 trial is not powered for statistical significance and is focused on safety evaluation and identifying a signal of efficacy. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the reduction in total oxygen requirement over the course of treatment for up to 14 days. Secondary endpoints include time to 50% reduction in oxygen requirements, the proportion of patients without fever at Day 14, and proportion with negative nasal swabs at Day 14.

In parallel, the company's global Phase 2/3 study is ~50% enrolled and is expected to undergo its first pre-planned safety analysis in the coming days, with topline data in Q1 of 2021. An unblinded futility interim analysis will be conducted by the DSMB in the coming weeks, evaluating data from the first 135 subjects that have reached the primary endpoint.

Potential emergency use applications is expected as early as Q1 of 2021, subject to positive results.