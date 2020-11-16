Cisco Systems (CSCO +1.8% ) says it plans to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud - its second recent cloud-native acquisition.

The deal follows its October pact to acquire Israel-based Portshift for a reported $100M.

Cisco plans to acquire substantially all assets of Banzai Cloud in a deal to close by the end of its second quarter.

Banzai Cloud's team will join Cisco's Emerging Technologies and Incubation group.

"This team has demonstrated experience with complete end-to-end cloud-native application development, deployment, runtime and security workflows," says Cisco's Liz Centoni. "They have built and deployed software tools that solve critical real-world pain points and are active participants in the open-source community as sponsors, contributors and maintainers of several open-source projects."