Regional banks are rising after Treasury yields climbed after news that a second COVID-19 vaccine will be submitted for emergency use authorization in coming weeks.

10-year Treasury yield rises to ~0.91%, up from 0.87% in earlier trading.

The S&P 1500 Composite Regional Banks Index rises 3.8% after Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed 94.5% efficacy; a week ago the index jumped 14% on the news of Pfizer/BioNTech's positive COVID-19 vaccine news.

In addition, interest may have perked up in the sector after PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) agreed to acquire the U.S. operations of Spain's BBVA for $11.6B, a potential harbinger for more bank mergers.

Truist analyst Jennifer Demba had expected that Regions Financial (RF +4.5% ), Synovus (SNV +4.2% ), and Comerica (CMA +4.4% ) might slip after the PNC/BBVA news as those names had been considered potential targets for PNC.

The deal, though, may offer "some merger disruption opportunities for more established banks in the BBVA markets", namely Prosperity Bancshares (PB +4.0% ) and Cullen/Frost (CFR +4.1% ).

More bank mergers may be coming as the "revenue and interest rate environment remain challenging and technology investment needs continue to be outsized," Demba wrote.

Perhaps that prospect outweighed any disappointment that SNV, RF, or Comerica won't be acquired by PNC.

Other regional banks also climbing: KeyCorp (KEY +4.9% ), M&T Bank (MTB +5.5% ), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +4.4% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +3.9% ).

KRE's performance over the past five sessions vs. PB, KEY and CMA:

ETFs: KRE, KBE, DPST, KBWB

SA contributor Stephen Simpson sees signs of stabilization at Comerica.