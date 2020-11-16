“In our view the current rotation from some of the FAANG names and other companies tied to them is likely more attributable to profit-taking after a long profitable run ahead of the potential hike in capital gains taxes next year rather than concern that the momentum in technology is running out of steam longer term,” Oppenheimer Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus writes in a note out today, but written before the Moderna vaccine update .

Don’t bail on megacap and momentum names just yet, Oppenheimer says.

Among the tech tailwinds, Stoltzfus lists:

The “ubiquitous nature of technology” that’s “embedded across broad segments of the world economy”.

All 11 S&P sectors will “continue to benefit from deployment of technology in the near, the intermediate and longer term”.

5G, “increased use of technology in the work place and home, and a virtuous upgrade cycle” will broaden the consumer relationship with tech.