Truist is maintaining its Buy rating on Crown Castle International (CCI -1.3% ) as it looks for telecom services names with the most attractive upside.

The company has a multiple gap that can be closed through incremental small-cell performance, the firm says. The proliferation of 5G service means small cells will see "exponential" demand, particularly in millimeter wave.

Truist has a $190 price target, implying 15% upside.

Earlier, Crown Castle and Dish Network announced a deal whereby Dish would lease space on up to 20,000 towers from Crown Castle - a pact where few details were disclosed but that could run into the billions of dollars.

Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are more Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.