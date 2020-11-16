Macau casino stocks are tracking higher after the Moderna vaccine news from today build on optimism that traffic can return to the gambling mecca in 2021.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3.9% ), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.7% ), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF +2.1% ), Studio City International (MSC +5.0% ) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.1% ) are all notably higher.

Macau government officials have been taking a slow approach to lifting restrictions, with one of the latest being the Government Information Bureau reportedly ready to begin accepting applications on December 1 from "eligible foreigners" who wish to visit the city.

