Macau casino stocks are tracking higher after the Moderna vaccine news from today build on optimism that traffic can return to the gambling mecca in 2021.
Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3.9%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.7%), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF +2.1%), Studio City International (MSC +5.0%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.1%) are all notably higher.
Macau government officials have been taking a slow approach to lifting restrictions, with one of the latest being the Government Information Bureau reportedly ready to begin accepting applications on December 1 from "eligible foreigners" who wish to visit the city.
