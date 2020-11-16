Seeking Alpha
Vaccine progress helps to lift Macau sector

About: Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Macau casino stocks are tracking higher after the Moderna vaccine news from today build on optimism that traffic can return to the gambling mecca in 2021.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +3.9%), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +2.7%), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF +2.1%), Studio City International (MSC +5.0%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.1%) are all notably higher.

Macau government officials have been taking a slow approach to lifting restrictions, with one of the latest being the Government Information Bureau reportedly ready to begin accepting applications on December 1 from "eligible foreigners" who wish to visit the city.

