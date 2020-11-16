Bank of America (BAC +2.2% ) October credit card delinquency rate of 1.36% increases from 1.20% in September and 1.08% in August.

Net charge-off rate of 2.00% increases from 1.94% in September, but is better than 2.11% in August.

BofA notes that because accounts in its payment deferral program related to COVID-19 hardships do not become delinquent or advance to the next delinquency cycle, including ultimately to charge-off, in the same timeframe that would have normally occurred without the deferral program, the levels and severities of delinquencies and charge-off amounts through the deferment period are likely lower than they would have otherwise been.

As these accounts exit payment the payment deferral program, the levels and severities of delinquencies and charge-off amounts will likely be higher than they otherwise would have been.

