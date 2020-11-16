CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) surges 13% after the company wins the IT services provider bid for a well-known bank card processing services company in China.

Both parties will cooperate in the development, operation, maintenance, and testing of bank card issuance core system and peripheral value-added products, as well as in providing consulting and data analysis services.

CLPS said the new client is a subsidiary of a leading bank card association in China.

