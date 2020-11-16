Dow approaches 30K, S&P near day high as tech buying broadens the rally

Like a racehorse that breaks late, the megacap sectors are gaining ground on the leading cyclicals, pushing the broader market higher.

The S&P (SP500) +1.1% is near its highs, while Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% is joining the part after starting in the red.

The Dow (DJI) +1.5% has hit an all-time intraday high and is fewer than 100 points below 30K. Boeing +7.4% is the big winner in the price-weighted index, with Disney and Honeywell also providing boosts. P&G and Merck are the only losers.

Pfizer -4% is among the biggest S&P decliners, retreating some from its vaccine gains last week.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) +5.2% is still in the lead, now up 23% from its close Nov. 6. It's expanded its gains from the morning, even as crude futures +3.2% are easing off highs.

The Fab 5 megacaps are gaining, led by Apple +1% . Amazon is the only one in the red.

Today, Oppenheimer warned investors not to count out tech just yet, noting technology will be ubiquitous in a global economic recovery and essential to growth in all 11 S&P sectors.