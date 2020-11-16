Sasol (SSL +5.5% ) says the low-density polyethylene unit at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana has achieved beneficial operation.

The LDPE unit is the seventh and final Lake Charles unit to come online, and the low-density polyethylene unit is now 100% complete with total capital spending forecast at ~$12.8B.

Sasol says production from the LDPE is an important milestone for a planned expansion into the U.S. polymers production market by its joint venture with LyondellBasell (LYB +3.8% ).

Main power was lost to the site after Hurricane Laura hit in August, but Sasol says all units have returned to operation with no subsequent impact from Hurricane Zeta.

The soaring cost of the project caused Sasol to consider a rights offer and accelerate a disposal of global assets, including the sale of a $2B in the U.S. base-chemicals business to form the JV with LyondellBasell.