Citing an examination of the company's product differentiation, Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and raises the price target from $350 to $550, a 95% upside to the last close.

The firm thinks Twilio's differentiation and evolving go-to-market approach creates "an engagement flywheel that can expand its competitive moat and drive G2K customer traction.

Key quote: "Twilio's G2K contribution (customer/spend) is low compared to software market leaders but based on our analysis it is set to accelerate, facilitating its effort to reach $4.0B in revenue while still growing >30% in CY23."

Oppenheimer's proprietary DBNE analysis suggests $470M upside to CY22 consensus, a nearly unprecedented growth rate with only ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) achieving the milestone this year.

The firm's new Twilio target was calculated by applying ServiceNow's CY20 EV/sales multiple of 22.5x to TWLO's CY23 base upside estimate, discounted at 5%.

Twilio shares are up only 0.3% to $275.69 after pulling back with other work from home stocks after Moderna's positive coronavirus vaccine news.

