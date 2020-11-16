NRG Energy (NRG +2.3% ) seeks to commence concurrent offerings of senior secured first lien notes, consisting of senior secured first lien notes due 2025, senior secured first lien notes due 2027 and senior unsecured notes, consisting of senior unsecured notes due 2029 and senior unsecured notes due 2031.

The 2027 secured notes issued under NRG's sustainability-linked bond framework sets out certain sustainability targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Proceeds along with cash on hand to be used for funding the purchase price of the earlier announced acquisition of Direct Energy, the North American energy supply, services and trading business of Centrica.