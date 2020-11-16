JPMorgan now expects the Fed to "extend the maturity of its $8B monthly purchases of U.S. Treasuries at the December FOMC meeting."

The reason? The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. increases the near-term risks for the economy. Extending the maturity of the Treasury purchases will "put more downward pressure on longer-term interest rates and encourage more interest-sensitive spending," the JPMorgan strategists said.

10-year Treasury yield, at ~0.90%, is retreating from the 0.93% level it touched earlier in the session.

Last Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the increasing spread of the virus means the central bank will likely need "to do more."