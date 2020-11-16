CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) plunges as much as 18% after Moderna said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine would not need ultra-cold temperatures to be preserved.

Moderna says new data showed its vaccine is stable at refrigerator temperatures for 30 days; by comparison, the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech needs to be kept in deep freeze until a few days before use.

In a bearish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha, The Capitolist warned that CryoPort was a risky investment because some COVID-19 vaccines would not need cryogenic packaging systems.