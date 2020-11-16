Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) acquires collaboration software company Samepage for undisclosed terms.

Samepage's digital collaboration tools include task management, filing sharing, and real-time document collaboration.

"We've always viewed our clients as the co-creators of our products, and joining forces with Samepage is another way we're responding to their needs. In the last year, it's become increasingly clear that HR professionals want modern and unified solutions for employee communication and collaboration as they continue to manage remote workforces," says Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "We're thrilled to add Samepage's solutions to our portfolio, as this will provide us the opportunity to offer advanced collaboration capabilities extending beyond what is currently available to our clients in our Community module."

Press release.

Shares of HR and payroll solutions provider Paylocity are down 3.4% despite this morning's positive coronavirus vaccine news from Moderna. A new jobless claims report hitting on Thursday is expected to remain historically high for the week ending November 14, though claims hit a new pandemic-era low earlier this month.

