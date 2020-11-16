Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgrades SVB Financial Group (SIVB -0.4% ) to Perform from Outperform after the stock surpassed Oppenheimer's price target of $338.

Kotowski emphasizes that there is "no fundamental change in our very positive outlook for the company."

That said, "to get further upside from here, one would probably need to posit either further upside to our Street-high 2022 earnings estimates, which are already 12% above consensus, or a higher-than-average multiple," he wrote.

Oppenheimer's price target was based on ~90% relative P/E, which has been the stock's average relative P/E since 2016.

Kotowski points to Blackstone (BX +1.0% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +2.4% ), and Goldman Sachs (GS +1.0% ) as names to consider as an alternative to SIVB.

SA's Quant rating agrees with Kotowski, giving SIVB a Neutral rating:

