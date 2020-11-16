Saying the firm's checks now indicate higher server and PC market share in 2021, Cleveland Research upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Chandler Converse expects Q4 results to beat top and bottom line estimates because the checks showed healthy PC, server, and console demand.

Earlier this month, AMD bagged upgrades from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo in the same week, citing valuation and PC and HPC gains.

AMD shares are up 1.8% to $82.86.

Today's move is giving AMD a little more breathing room about its 50-day simple moving average at $80.50.

