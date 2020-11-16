Bank of America weighs in on the timeline for vaccine distribution after both Moderna (MRNA +8.0% ) and Pfizer (PFE -3.8% ) reported strong efficacy rates with safety levels anticipated by physicians to be acceptable when the final readouts come through.

The firm says emergency use authorization designations are expected in the coming weeks with approval potentially coming before the end of the year.

"Full BLA approval will likely require substantially longer follow up, including 6 months of safety follow up, although this could be shortened depending on perceived benefit/risk. This would put BLA filing on track for 2Q21, with full approval potentially coming shortly thereafter, in-line with our current view of broad access in mid-2021. On distribution, mRNA-1273 should prove easier to transport and administer than BNT162b2, requiring only 4 to -20C storage versus -70C storage in case of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine."

Early vaccine distribution to high-risk groups and frontline workers is anticipated well before broad distribution.