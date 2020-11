American Express (AXP +3.2% ) U.S. consumer card delinquency rate holds steady at 1.1% in October vs. September and compares with 1.2% in August.

Net charge-off rate of 2.2% increases frim 2.0% in September but is down from 2.5% in August.

As for U.S. small business cards, delinquency rate is 1.0% in October vs. 1.1% in September and 1.2% in August.

Net charge-off rate of 2.1% vs. 1.8% in September and 2.4% in August.

