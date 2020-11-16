Cummins (CMI -1.6% ) updated investors today on its plans to grow its fuel cell and hydrogen production business to solidify the company as a global power leader.

"As the world transitions to a low carbon future, Cummins has the financial strength to invest in hydrogen and battery technologies as well as advanced diesel and natural gas powertrains," stated Cummins Chairman/CEO Tom Linebarger.

The company specifically outlined its plans to generate electrolyzer revenues of at least $400M in 2025 and highlighted specific market opportunities.

Cummins is combining its powertrain expertise and its fuel cell and hydrogen technologies to power a variety of applications, including transit buses, semi-trucks, delivery trucks, refuse trucks and passenger trains. Today, Cummins has more than 2K fuel cell installations across a variety of on-and off-highway applications as well as more than 500 electrolyzer installations.

Cummins says it has the financial strength to keep investing in multiple technologies, including hydrogen production and fuel cells.

Source: Press Release

