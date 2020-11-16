National Grid (NGG -1.3% ) says it filed a request to the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to increase its gas distribution revenue by $138M, saying the increase would cover higher operating costs and core investments, and allow it a 10.5% return on equity.

The company also asks for a new performance-based rate mechanism that would link annual revenue increases to inflation, and new investments of up to $50M to decarbonize natural gas networks.

Separately, National Grid and utilities SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY) and Iberdrola-owned (OTCPK:IBDRY) Scottish Power say they plan to develop a 4 GW power link between Scotland and England.

The companies say the multi-billion pound Eastern Link project will comprise two 2 GW subsea high-voltage direct current cables.

Earlier: National Grid CEO John Pettigrew on H1 results - Earnings call transcript (Nov. 13)