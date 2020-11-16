Seeking Alpha
Freddie Mac CEO resignation reinforces Heights' Sell rating

|About: Freddie Mac (FMCC)|By: , SA News Editor

The resignation of Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.1%) CEO David Brickman constitutes a "negative event," supporting the view that the chances of FMCC's release from government conservatorship have fallen, writes Height Capital analyst Edwin Groshans.

"We would not expect a CEO to resign from an organization that is expected to exit conservatorship and become a publicly traded shareholder-owned company," Groshans writes.

The development bolsters his Sell rating on FMCC common stock and all series of junior preferred shares and on sister GSE Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -2.1%).

The CEO resignation hadn't been factored into Heights' previous assessment of the stock.

Groshans's Sell rating is more pessimistic than the Neutral Quant rating

Brickman's resignation becomes effective on Jan. 8, 2021; Michael T. Hutchins was named interim president as of Nov. 16; he'll continue to lead FMCC's Investments and Capital Markets business.

