F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 2.5% after an upgrade to Overweight at JPMorgan today, which pointed to management communication pointing to consistent share repurchases coming back.

An update on F5's capital allocation plans came shortly after it was made public that Elliott Management took a stake.

The company is a "unique opportunity" offering double-digit growth in earnings at a reasonable price, analyst Samik Chatterjee says, adding that F5 has now added the "missing part of the puzzle" in consistent buybacks.

It's upgrading its price target to $192 from $144, implying 18% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on F5, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.