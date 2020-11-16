Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) says it has hired banks for a multi-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond issuance, seeking cash in an environment of lower oil prices.

Aramco, which made its debut in the international debt markets last year by raising $12B after receiving more than $100 billion in orders, does not detail the size of the latest proposed issuance, but its planned offering consists of tranches for three, five, 10, 30 and/or 50 years, subject to market conditions; benchmark bonds generally are at least $500M per tranche.

The company needs cash to pay $37.5B in dividends for H2 2020 and fund its $69.1B acquisition of 70% of Saudi Basic Industries, to be paid by installments until 2028.

Aramco recently reported a 45% decline in net income for Q3, generating only $12.4B of free cash flow, compared with $18.75B it requires every quarter to meet its dividend pledge.