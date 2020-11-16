Cannabics Pharmaceuticals announces a subsidiary Digestix Bioscience

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX -1.3% ) announces that its has established a subsidiary, Digestix Bioscience Inc., dedicated to the development of medical devices and pharmaceutical compositions for the treatment of precancerous and early stage neoplastic local tumors.

The new company is founded by Professor Eitan Scapa, Dr. Erez Scapa, Gabriel Yariv and Cannabics Pharmaceuticals as a majority shareholder. Gabriel Yariv, will serve as interim Chairman and CEO of Digestix Bioscience during initial setup.

Digestix Bioscience initial focus is in developing a medical device and a pharmaceutical composition with inhibitory effects for preventing recurrence of certain adenomatous colorectal polyps.