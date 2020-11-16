Through the establishment of a Private Cloud Platform Qualys (QLYS -3.1% ) announced partnership with Google Cloud to provide out-of-the-box support for Google Cloud Artifact Registry for its container security solution.

The partnership will allow security and DevOps teams to set up automated security scans of container artifacts in Artifact Registry. Qualys Container Security scanning will assess all images for software inventory, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and provide a unified view across multiple Google Cloud regions.

"Google Cloud's Artifact Registry provides a convenient fully-managed service that allows customers to have a central repository for all their software artifacts, Now, with our new integration, customers can quickly adopt this artifact management offering from Google Cloud in their DevOps pipeline with seamless container security built-in from Qualys," says Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys.