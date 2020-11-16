A virtual meeting was held today with President-elect Joe Biden and various CEOs and labor union leaders.

General Motors (GM +1.3% ) CEO Mary Barra, Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ) CEO Satya Nadella, Target (TGT +1.7% ) CEO Brian Cornell and Gap (GPS +6.5% ) CEO Sonia Syngal were joined in the meeting by union leaders like AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, SEIU president Mary Kay Henry, UAW leader Rory Gamble, AFSCME president Lee Saunders and UCFW President Marc Perrone.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss building the economy back. Biden has been advocating controlling the rapid spread of COVID-19 as a measure to see the economy bounce back quicker.

In general, analysts have been viewing the economic recovery more favorably with a split government than under a Blue sweep.

President Trump hasn't conceded the election yet.