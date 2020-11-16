JOYY (YY +0.8% ) is considering a potential secondary listing in Hong Kong next year, IFR says.

It's talking to banks about a listing that could raise between $500B and $1B, but it hasn't chosen anyone to work with, according to the report.

JOYY is set to report earnings after today's closing bell; consensus estimates are for EPS of about $0.46 in dollar terms, on revenues equaling about $880M.

Eyes again will be on results in the Bigo segment, where revenue jumped nearly 150% year-over-year in the company's last report.