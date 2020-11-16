M&T Bank Corp. (MTB +5.6% ) names Leslie Godridge, recently retired vice chair of U.S. Bancorp, and Rudina Seseri, founder of a venture capital fund, to its board and to the board of its principal banking subsidiary.

Goodridge joined U.S. Bancorp as executive vice president and head of National Corporate Special Industries and Global Treasury Management in 2007, a role she held until she became vice chair and co-head of Corporate and Commercial Banking in 2016.

Seseri is founder an managing partner of Glasswing Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in artificial intelligence-enabled software companies. Before founding Glasswing, she was a partner at Fairhaven Capital, a technology VC firm, from 2007 to 2015.