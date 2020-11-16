Walmart Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 16, 2020 1:38 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.46B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Walmart US comparable sales of +3.9%, and Sam's club ex-fuel of +8.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.