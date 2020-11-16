Southwest Airlines (LUV +1.8% ) is looking at potentially make some strategic purchases of Boeing 737 MAX jets that lost their original buyers, but isn't looking to increase the size of the fleet in the near term in a dramatic way.

"No one should think Southwest is gonna get 50 more airplanes than what they were planning on in terms of incrementing the fleet," notes CEO Gary Kelly.

Kelly says Southwest does want to make a decision shortly on an aircraft to replace its Boeing 737-700 jets and is debating between the 737 MAX-7 Airbus's A220.

The topic of the size of the fleet came up on the Southwest earnings call last month.

