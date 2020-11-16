Driven Deliveries (OTCQB:DRVD +1.9% ) inked a partnership with Pabst Labs for enabling its new Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis Infused Seltzer to reach 92% of California's statewide population via the former's online cannabis e-commerce platform.

Driven's acquisition by Stem Holdings (OTCQX:STMH -1.3% ), announced on Oct. 6, is expected to close in CY20/Q4 and will expand the company's footprint to new markets.

"We are a young company partnering with one of the oldest and most venerable brands in the beer category. Pabst Blue Ribbon's brand presence in the cannabis-infused beverage category will be a catalyst for growth in this important segment," VP Of Operations at Driven's Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms Jason Gloria commented.