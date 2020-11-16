Tyson Foods (TSN +3.1%) trades higher after better-than-anticipated beef and pork demand took some of the focus of the COVID-19 cost headwinds.
The report from Tyson has helped the packaged food sector in general. Laird Superfoods (LSF +19.0%), Lifeway Foods (LWAY +17.6%), Seneca Foods (SENEA +3.8%), Darling Ingredients (DAR +3.8%), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +3.9%), Sanderson Farms (SAFM +3.4%), Hain Celestial (HAIN +2.5%), Lamb Weston (LW +2.8%) and Ingredion (INGR +3.5%) are some of the names that are higher. Some of those companies are also seen benefiting from the Moderna vaccine news today.
Earlier: Tyson Foods EPS beats by $0.62, misses on revenue and Tyson +4% after EPS, operating income beats