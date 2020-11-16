Tyson Foods (TSN +3.1% ) trades higher after better-than-anticipated beef and pork demand took some of the focus of the COVID-19 cost headwinds.

The report from Tyson has helped the packaged food sector in general. Laird Superfoods (LSF +19.0% ), Lifeway Foods (LWAY +17.6% ), Seneca Foods (SENEA +3.8% ), Darling Ingredients (DAR +3.8% ), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +3.9% ), Sanderson Farms (SAFM +3.4% ), Hain Celestial (HAIN +2.5% ), Lamb Weston (LW +2.8% ) and Ingredion (INGR +3.5% ) are some of the names that are higher. Some of those companies are also seen benefiting from the Moderna vaccine news today.

Earlier: Tyson Foods EPS beats by $0.62, misses on revenue and Tyson +4% after EPS, operating income beats