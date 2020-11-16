Coty (COTY, +9% ) Executive Chairman Peter Harf is boosting his own stake in the company, expressing confidence in a rebound for a stock still down 60% year to date.

Harf is buying about $150M worth of shares from KKR. The shares were issued July 31.

On June 1, Coty agreed to sell a majority stake in its retail haircare business to KKR in a deal that valued the business at $4.3B.

That deal is expected to close on Nov. 30.

