Consumer 

Coty executive chairman buys $150M in stock

|About: Coty Inc. (COTY)|By: , SA News Editor

Coty (COTY+9%) Executive Chairman Peter Harf is boosting his own stake in the company, expressing confidence in a rebound for a stock still down 60% year to date.

Harf is buying about $150M worth of shares from KKR. The shares were issued July 31.

On June 1, Coty agreed to sell a majority stake in its retail haircare business to KKR in a deal that valued the business at $4.3B.

That deal is expected to close on Nov. 30.

Coty shares get a mixed rating, with Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating deeming it Very Bearish, Seeking Alpha authors Bullish and Wall Street's sell side Neutral.

This was corrected on 11/16/2020 at 02:59 PM. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Harf was selling shares.