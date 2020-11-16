Coty (COTY, +7% ), enjoying the outsize cyclical gains today, says Executive Chairman Peter Harf is selling about $150M worth of shares to KKR.

Harf will sell 146,057 shares or Series B convertible preferred stock at $1,027/share to KKR Rainbow Aggregator, according to an SEC filing.

The shares were issued July 31.

On June 1, Coty agreed to sell a majority stake in its retail haircare business to KKR in a deal that valued the business at $4.3B.

That deal is expected to close on Nov. 30.

Coty shares get a mixed rating, with Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating deeming it Very Bearish, Seeking Alpha authors Bullish and Wall Street's sell side Neutral.