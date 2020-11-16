Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.44 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.85B (-16.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect comparable store sales of -11.7%.

Over the last 2 years, KSS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Kohl's: The Digital Operations Could Deliver Again