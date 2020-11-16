Evoqua Water (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+2100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.85M (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, AQUA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.