Alpine 4 Technologies (OTCQB:ALPP): Q3 Revenue of $8.72M (+23% Y/Y)

"I estimate that Q3 2020 would have been closer to $11.4 million if production and labor restrictions were not a hindrance during the quarter. What these numbers do not show is the locked up kinetic revenue looming in these delayed sales. We estimate that $1.8 million of this revenue is still available to be generated and should lead to some impressive numbers in mid-2021," says CEO Kent B. Wilson.

