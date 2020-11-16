Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF +2.1% ) appointed Eva Wiese as president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada, effective February 1, 2021.

Wiese succeeds Dimitris Psillakis, who was appointed by the Daimler Board as Head of Marketing and Sales, Mercedes-Benz Cars North America and CEO of MBUSA in October, effective January 1, 2021.

"Eva's extensive experience in multiple markets and across a variety of business areas will be critical to delivering on the six strategic pillars that will help further grow Mercedes-Benz' position in the Canadian market," Psillakis commented.

For the interim period in January 2021 between Psillakis' departure and Wiese' arrival, Mercedes-Benz Canada CFO Felix Britsch will serve as interim President and CEO.