TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON -0.3% ) and its corporate partners, Alphamab Oncology and 3D Medicines, have submitted a marketing application seeking approval for envafolimab (KN035) in MSI-H/dMMR cancer to the National Medical Products Administration in China.

Envafolimab is a single-domain antibody against PD-L1, and is being studied in two additional registration trials, a Phase 3 trial in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in biliary tract cancer in China being conducted by 3D Medicines and Alphamab, and Tracon sponsored ENVASARC Phase 2 trial in sarcoma in the U.S as a single agent.