Denison Mines (DNN +0.7% ) has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 13, 2020, providing for an at-the-market ("ATM") equity offering program, with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Scotia Capital Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Scotia Capital ('USA') Inc.

The ATM allows Denison, through the Agents, to, from time to time, offer and sell, in Canada and the United States through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and/or NYSE American, such number of common shares as would have an aggregate offering price of up to USD$20M.

The ATM will be effective until July 2, 2022 unless terminated prior to such date by Denison or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement.

Company intends to use the proceeds from the ATM to fund its mineral property evaluation and project engineering activities, and corporate and administrative expenses.