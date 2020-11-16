Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up 5.3% after a positive mention at Barron's, which said the demand for automotive chips has quietly recovered with evidence seen in the recent NXP Semiconductors and Texas Instruments earnings results.

5G smartphones should provide a strong tailwind for Micron since the devices use twice as much DRAM and flash than 4G models. Micron chief business officer Sumit Sadana estimates that 5G smartphone sales will rise from 200M units this year to 500M in 2021.

Barron's writer Eric J. Savitz says that the "outlook for Micron is brightening—and the stock could double from here."

Previously: Micron gains after FQ4 earnings nearly double (Sep. 29 2020)