Hostess Brands (TWNK +0.1% ) is identified by Evercore ISIS as the Best SMID Core Idea with the most upside to its price target.

Positive factors for Hostess: "1) Revenue trends have been accelerating in recent weeks (up 8% YOY in the week ending Sep 6th vs flat in July) — particularly in convenience channels; 2) The company's highest margin business (single serve, convenience) should benefit the most versus food peers in a post-COVID traffic recovery; 3) Management has been executing well with the Voortman's (cookie business) integration—likely implying upside to synergy targets (may exceed its targeted $40-50M in synergies by 2022 while incurring about $5M lower-than-expected transition costs); 4) TWNK trades under 10x EBITDA in spite of the outlook for MSD organic revenue growth (2pp+ better than SMID cap peers), provide M&A upside and reasonable debt leverage (already under 4x)."

Evercore's price target of $18 reps more than 40% upside potential for shares and is comfortably above the average Wall Street price target of $16.10.

Shares of Hostess Brands are down 6.77% YTD. See the advanced chart.